Sheila K. Hiscock, 47, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sheila K. Hiscock, 47, of W. Main Street, passed away, Monday, November 22, 2021.

Born on December 16, 1973 in Lowville, NY, she was a daughter of Willard L. and Alice Mosher Hiscock and a graduate of Sandy Creek High School.

She enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles and computer time.

Survivors include her companion of 17 years, Peter M. Stolz; a son, Michael T.P. Hiscock, age 11; her mother, Alice Hiscock, Clayton, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sharon Mosher, Dekalb Junction, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

