Sheila K. Hiscock, 47, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sheila K. Hiscock, 47, of W. Main Street, passed away, Monday, November 22, 2021.

Born on December 16, 1973 in Lowville, NY, she was a daughter of Willard L. and Alice Mosher Hiscock and a graduate of Sandy Creek High School.

She enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles and computer time.

Survivors include her companion of 17 years, Peter M. Stolz; a son, Michael T.P. Hiscock, age 11; her mother, Alice Hiscock, Clayton, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sharon Mosher, Dekalb Junction, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

