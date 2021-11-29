Students visit classrooms to spread kindness

Advertisement

By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Spreading kindness in the classroom. Bashaw Elementary in Cape Vincent is doing just that.

A group of students called the Kindness Squad went classroom to classroom Monday passing out Twizzlers and inspirational quotes.

They played some fun music too as they entered the classrooms.

One teacher says the goal is to let the kids be the leaders and encourage others to spread kindness, too.

“Kindness can be contagious. And if someone starts and spreads it and gets excited about it, all the kids will see that and think ‘oh this is cool’ - you know - it’s cool to do it. So that was our goal, was to make it fun, inviting, and exciting,” said Jill Amo, 2nd grade teacher.

Monday was the first time they did this. Amo said they’re going to do it more moving forward with a different group of kids voted on by teachers and other students.

