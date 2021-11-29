Advertisement

SUNY Potsdam leader dies suddenly

Dr. John Graham
Dr. John Graham(SUNY Potsdam)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The man who was temporarily in charge at SUNY Potsdam died unexpectedly over the weekend.

In a message posted to the college’s website, College Council chair June O’Neill said Dr. John Graham, who was the campus’ officer-in-charge, died Saturday, November 27.

He was leading the college until a new president was found. Dr. Kristin Esterberg left her post as president this year after she became chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell.

“While Dr. Graham has only been a member of the SUNY Potsdam family for a few months, he made a tremendous impact on our campus as he has guided us through turbulent times,” O’Neill wrote. “He was so full of life, joy, and passion.”

Before becoming officer-in-charge, Graham served as SUNY’s student advocate and a senior advisor to Chancellor Jim Malatras.

