Watertown’s tree lighting & Christmas parade this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown will officially ring in the holiday season this week.

Joseph Wessner is president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association and Geoff Urda is the city’s planner.

They talked about Watertown’s annual tree lighting and Christmas parade.

The tree will be lit at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2. The parade will follow and begins on Court Street, heads through Public Square, and exits on Mill Street and the Black River Parkway.

Santa Claus will be there, but there won’t be any visits with him this year.

You can learn more at watertown-ny.gov.

