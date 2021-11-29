William Street fire evidence sent to Albany lab
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police are sending evidence off to Albany to figure out if a Watertown apartment fire was arson.
Last Wednesday, flames erupted at 121 William Street caught fire during the early morning hours.
Eight apartments are in the Triumph Building; everyone inside got out okay.
On Monday, Watertown police told 7 News there’s no cause of the fire right now and nothing is off the table, including arson. The evidence they have will go to a state police lab in Albany.
