Advertisement

William Street fire evidence sent to Albany lab

City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown last Wednesday morning.
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown last Wednesday morning.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police are sending evidence off to Albany to figure out if a Watertown apartment fire was arson.

Last Wednesday, flames erupted at 121 William Street caught fire during the early morning hours.

Eight apartments are in the Triumph Building; everyone inside got out okay.

On Monday, Watertown police told 7 News there’s no cause of the fire right now and nothing is off the table, including arson. The evidence they have will go to a state police lab in Albany.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.
Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash
A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
No injuries in Sackets Harbor house fire
This week, COVID cases continued to rise in the North Country and across New York.
County officials prepare as COVID cases climb

Latest News

Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory issued in hamlet of Morristown
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Ogdensburg COs, masks & sales tax jump
WWNY
12 Days of Christmas Challenge being held in Watertown
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Man charged in Flower monument crash