Your Turn: feedback on Ogdensburg COs, masks & sales tax jump

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some Ogdensburg Correctional Facility officers will have to report to their new assignments nine days before Christmas as the state gets ready to close the prison:

Wow. I can’t image how difficult a situation this is for all involved! My heart goes out to them and their families.

Pamela Side

I know many are just going to retire immediately.

Caitlyn Brennan

For taxpayers, it was a waste of money and the officers still have jobs. No harm, no foul.

Nick Knowlton

One north country county’s COVID rates rank among the highest in New York and another’s has been climbing for weeks. The state is even talking about mandating masks again:

If they reinstate the mask mandate, I won’t be following it this time around. I am at the point where I regret getting the vaccine.

Shane Calhoun

Vaccines work if a certain percentage of people get them. We need to reach that percentage to get past this.

Kim Fraser Young

People are spending money and that fact generates more sales tax for county governments. Inflation, gas prices, and car sales are all contributing factors:

If our state had decency, they would suspend the gasoline tax until the prices came back down.

Steve Saviski

Entry level positions making $15 an hour...probably doesn’t help either.

Zach Taylor

