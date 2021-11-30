2 new COVID deaths, 331 new infections reported in region.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The tri-county area lost another 2 people to COVID Tuesday.

Both were in Jefferson County, where the death toll since the pandemic began stands at 130.

The county reported 165 new cases. There are 27 people in the hospital because of the virus. That’s 6 more than the day before.

St. Lawrence County reported 146 new COVID cases Tuesday.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus increased by 6 to 35.

There were no new deaths.

Lewis County said it had 20 new cases. There are 13 people in the hospital.

No new deaths from COVID were reported.

