Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Chase Aubin

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Chase Aubin, a senior at Copenhagen Central School.

Chase is first in his class and is involved in the school’s jazz and marching bands, soccer and National Honor Society.

He also works at Busted Grapes Winery, which is owned by his parents.

Chase plans to attend college and pursue a career in engineering.

Watch his interview above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Dr. John Graham
SUNY Potsdam leader dies suddenly
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash

Latest News

Chase Aubin
WWNY Academic All-Star: Chase Aubin
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Alexis Ridsdale
WWNY
WWNY WWNY Academic All-Star: Alexis Ridsdale
Arts All-Star: Amanda Woods
Arts All-Star: Amanda Woods