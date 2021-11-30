Academic All-Star: Chase Aubin

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Chase Aubin, a senior at Copenhagen Central School.

Chase is first in his class and is involved in the school’s jazz and marching bands, soccer and National Honor Society.

He also works at Busted Grapes Winery, which is owned by his parents.

Chase plans to attend college and pursue a career in engineering.

Watch his interview above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.