Alice T. Lockhart, 90, of Chase Mills

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Alice T. Lockhart, 90, a resident of 392 County Rt. 36, Chase Mills, will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Louisville Community Cemetery with Mother Sonya Boyce presiding. Mrs. Lockhart passed away early Sunday morning, November 28, 2021 with her family at her side. Alice is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert, Chase Mills; her four children, Diana and Tony McManaman, Chase Mills, Robert and Patricia Lockhart, Webster, NY; Patrick and Kristy Lockhart, Dexter, ME and Patricia and Richard Sharlow, Raymondville; several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. Alice was pre-deceased by her parents and two sisters.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 1, 1931 to the late Otto and Helen Mayocha Neuschulz, Alice married Robert Lockhart on March 4, 1949. Alice was a homemaker and enjoyed playing board games and puzzles in her free time. Memorial donations in Alice’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.

