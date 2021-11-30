Charles F. McGowan, 88, of Potsdam

Mr. Charles F. McGowan, age 88, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, November 28th at the Central Park Nursing Home in Syracuse, NY. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Charles F. McGowan, age 88, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, November 28th at the Central Park Nursing Home in Syracuse, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 1st from 4-7 pm. A funeral mass will be held the next day at St. Mary’s Church at 11am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary’ Cemetery. Contributions in Charlie’s memory can be made to the Adirondack Wilderness Advocates @ P. O. Box 191, Keene, NY 12942. Charles is survived by sons Patrick (Christine) McGowan and Craig McGowan; a daughter Lisa (David) Roache; grandchildren KathleenYawman, Ross and Kyle McGowan, Craig McGowan, Alyssa Roman and Brian and Andrew Roache; great grandchildren Robert and Lucy Yawman and Lucas and Penelope Roman and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Charles F. McGowan was born on November 9, 1933 in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late Kenneth McGowan and Katherine Gorman. He was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School in 1952. He served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to the North Country and worked on the Raquette River Power Damn Project until he was able to be hired at Niagara Mohawk where he spent the rest of his working life. He was a hot-stick lineman. He was a foreman and a union steward while working there. He was proud to have worked on the power system for the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid. Charlie was an all around outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a long time member of the Weller Mountain Fish and Game Club and the Roaring Brook Hunting Club too. He was an avid gun collector and an expert ammunition re-loader. In his free time he loved traveling to all the North Country diners.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.