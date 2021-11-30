Advertisement

Crews begin repairs to Watertown’s Flower monument

Before and after photos of the Roswell Flower monument. On the left, damage after the crash. On...
Before and after photos of the Roswell Flower monument. On the left, damage after the crash. On the right, damage after DPW cleanup.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is doing what it can to repair the damage caused to the Roswell Flower monument, which was struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning.

Department of Public Works crews spent the morning cleaning up some of the damage. They buffed out the scratches as much as possible.

Workers also put some of the bollards back up.

“I think what we’ll have to do is check in with the company that engraved the donor plaque that’s at the rear of the monument. There’s a few scratches there and see if they can somehow buff those out and determine what that might cost,” said Mike Lumbis, Watertown Planning and Community Development director.

He says any costs incurred will likely be charged to the driver’s insurance company.

City police said 26-year-old Jake Camidge of Carthage was driving his pickup truck on Washington Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when he struck the monument while reaching down to pick up a cigarette he dropped.

According to police, Camidge drove his truck to a parking lot on Stone Street, where police found it abandoned with a flat tire and extensive damage.

Police said Camidge was found at his home that evening and ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Dr. John Graham
SUNY Potsdam leader dies suddenly
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash

Latest News

Gas prices
Analyst: COVID variant causes slight drop in gas prices
Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
DPAO’s ZZ Top concert on calendar for July
Stewart's Shops Holiday Match - clipped version 2
Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y., pauses while speaking with the media, Sept. 13, 2017, in...
US Rep. Tom Suozzi says he’s running for New York governor