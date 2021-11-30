Crews begin repairs to Watertown’s Flower monument

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is doing what it can to repair the damage caused to the Roswell Flower monument, which was struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning.

Department of Public Works crews spent the morning cleaning up some of the damage. They buffed out the scratches as much as possible.

Workers also put some of the bollards back up.

“I think what we’ll have to do is check in with the company that engraved the donor plaque that’s at the rear of the monument. There’s a few scratches there and see if they can somehow buff those out and determine what that might cost,” said Mike Lumbis, Watertown Planning and Community Development director.

He says any costs incurred will likely be charged to the driver’s insurance company.

City police said 26-year-old Jake Camidge of Carthage was driving his pickup truck on Washington Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when he struck the monument while reaching down to pick up a cigarette he dropped.

According to police, Camidge drove his truck to a parking lot on Stone Street, where police found it abandoned with a flat tire and extensive damage.

Police said Camidge was found at his home that evening and ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.