Advertisement

Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, 58, of South Edwards

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, age 58, of South Edwards, passed away on November 15, 2021 at home.
Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, age 58, of South Edwards, passed away on November 15, 2021 at home.(Funeral Home)

SOUTH EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, age 58, of South Edwards, passed away on November 15, 2021 at home.

Her burial in the South Edwards Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Debbie was born on September 17, 1963 in Star Lake to the late Llewlyn “Pee Wee” and Jennie (VanPelt) Kerr. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School. Debbie and her husband, Clarence, have been together since 1983 and got married on January 6, 2002.

Debbie was a big-hearted person who cared about and was interested in how other people were doing. She loved her family, was a believer in God, and crocheted many items, including blankets for many children.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence Paro, daughter, Tina and Shane Calhoun, son, Charles Paro, brother, LeRoy Kerr, and granddaughter, Avery. She is predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Llewelyn Harvey Kerr and Christopher Kerr.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Christine M. Ames, 61, of Watertown
Frederick D. LaClair, 91, Stone Mills passed away at his home Sunday evening, November 28,...
Frederick D. LaClair, 91, Stone Mills
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh will be held in...
Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh
Candles
Alice T. Lockhart, 90, of Chase Mills

Obituaries

Mr. Charles F. McGowan, age 88, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, November 28th at the...
Charles F. McGowan, 88, of Potsdam
wwny SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson, join SLU in bringing home students due to coronavirus
SUNY official now in charge at SUNY Potsdam
Scam alert
Beware of scammers posing as National Grid workers
Hospital bed
Many area hospitals are limited on hospital beds
Burial services for Lawrence W Costigan, age 77, of Ogdensburg, will be held at a later date....
Lawrence W Costigan, 77, of Ogdensburg
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
County, village weigh in on Mohawk land claim in Massena