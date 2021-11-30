Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, 58, of South Edwards

Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, age 58, of South Edwards, passed away on November 15, 2021 at home. (Funeral Home)

SOUTH EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, age 58, of South Edwards, passed away on November 15, 2021 at home.

Her burial in the South Edwards Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Debbie was born on September 17, 1963 in Star Lake to the late Llewlyn “Pee Wee” and Jennie (VanPelt) Kerr. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School. Debbie and her husband, Clarence, have been together since 1983 and got married on January 6, 2002.

Debbie was a big-hearted person who cared about and was interested in how other people were doing. She loved her family, was a believer in God, and crocheted many items, including blankets for many children.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence Paro, daughter, Tina and Shane Calhoun, son, Charles Paro, brother, LeRoy Kerr, and granddaughter, Avery. She is predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Llewelyn Harvey Kerr and Christopher Kerr.

