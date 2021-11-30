Diana residents have chance to vent over health center changes

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With significant changes looming at Harrisville Health Center, some town of Diana residents have expressed frustration.

It took Kelly Ritz flipping on the news earlier this month to learn the town was cutting ties with Lewis County Health System, which ran the health center.

The town has had discussions with Clifton-Fine Hospital to take over.

Ritz says lawmakers haven’t been transparent in their decision-making.

“They need to rethink this.” she said. “There’s a trust issue now. Where were the elected officials when this was going to happen? Why didn’t they come out in the open and tell us?”

She’ll get a chance to say her peace to the Diana town board on Tuesday.

A special meeting is scheduled at the Harrisville Fire Hall at 6 p.m.

Ritz doesn’t know what will come of it, but she has high hopes.

“We’re hoping that they will renew the contract that they had with Lewis County General Hospital and keep Dr. Shambo here,” she said.

Last week, Lewis County Health System announced Dr. Brian Shambo will move his practice from Harrisville to the Beaver River Family Health Center more than 20 miles away on December 17.

Ritz expects the move to have a big impact on the community.

“With winter coming and the elderly we have here, it’s going to be devastating for them to get there,” she said.

Ritz hopes for a strong turnout at Tuesday’s meeting.

We reached out to town of Diana Supervisor David Parow for comment, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.