Advertisement

DPAO’s ZZ Top concert on calendar for July

Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. Hill died earlier this year.(Jonathan Short | Jonathan Short / Invision / AP File)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization’s ZZ Top concert was originally part of its 2021 Summer Concert Series, but because of COVID-19, it will be next summer instead.

DPAO announced Tuesday that the concert is now scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

The original September 25 date was scrapped because of rising cases from the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Tickets go on sale for the rescheduled concert at 10 a.m.on Wednesday, January 19. People who bought tickets for the September concert can still use them.

A concert by country singer Dustin Lynch was also cancelled when a member of his group got sick.

Anyone who bought tickets for either concert can get a refund if you get them to DPAO by December 17.

Find out more at dpao.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Dr. John Graham
SUNY Potsdam leader dies suddenly
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited

Latest News

Stewart's Shops Holiday Match - clipped version 2
Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y., pauses while speaking with the media, Sept. 13, 2017, in...
US Rep. Tom Suozzi says he’s running for New York governor
Stewart's Holiday Match
Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match is underway
Kris Kringle Holiday Market
Kris Kringle Holiday Market at T.I. Winery this weekend