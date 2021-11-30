DPAO’s ZZ Top concert on calendar for July

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization’s ZZ Top concert was originally part of its 2021 Summer Concert Series, but because of COVID-19, it will be next summer instead.

DPAO announced Tuesday that the concert is now scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

The original September 25 date was scrapped because of rising cases from the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Tickets go on sale for the rescheduled concert at 10 a.m.on Wednesday, January 19. People who bought tickets for the September concert can still use them.

A concert by country singer Dustin Lynch was also cancelled when a member of his group got sick.

Anyone who bought tickets for either concert can get a refund if you get them to DPAO by December 17.

Find out more at dpao.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.