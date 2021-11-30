Frederick D. LaClair, 91, Stone Mills passed away at his home Sunday evening, November 28, 2021, under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick D. LaClair, 91, Stone Mills passed away at his home Sunday evening, November 28, 2021, under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Fred was born in Evans Mills June 9, 1930, son of Ernest T. and Marion (House) LaClair and he was a graduate of LaFargeville High School. On May 5, 1951 he married Danitza I. “Dani” Bragger at St. John’s Church, LaFargeville.

Fred worked for three years at Jersey Milk & Cream Co. and then enlisted in the US Navy, entering in December 1950. His assignments included hospitals on the East Coast and one year on Kwajalein Island in the Marshall Islands. He was honorably discharged as a Hospital Corpsman in October 1954. After his proud service to his country, he spent nine years on a dairy farm in Philadelphia until purchasing the family dairy farm in LaFargeville in 1963. Fred retired from farming in 2008.

He was a former communicant of St. John’s Church, LaFargeville and presently at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton. Fred was a member of the Jeff Bulk Milk Co-op, North Country Bargaining Co-op, and Stone Mills Agricultural Museum. He was a life member of American Legion Klock Smith Post 1788, LaFargeville, serving as Commander during 1970 - 1971 when the current building was purchased. Being a proud member of the Legion, Fred served in various positions for over 50 years. In 2018 he and his brother, Henry, traveled to Washington DC via Honor Flight Mission #11. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf.

Along with his wife, Dani, Fred is survived by his nine children, Ernest P. LaClair, Clayton, Sandra K. Perry, Watertown, Donald F. LaClair, LaFargeville, Virginia I. McGarry, LaFargeville, Joseph E. and Michelle LaClair, Watertown, Brandan T. and Valerie LaClair, Stone Mills, Therese A. and David Davern, CO, Tracy A. Gourlay, Wilton, and Elaine M. and Douglas McCarthy, Avon; 22 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; brother Henry R. and Kathleen E. LaClair, Clayton; two sisters, Betty Jean Lane, Watertown and Joan S. Blair, Dexter; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his father, Ernest, and his mother, Marion Gillette, Fred was predeceased by son-in-law James McGarry; daughter-in-law Cecilia “Cece” LaClair; two grandsons, Jason LaClair and James McGarry; and brother Bernard W. LaClair.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 1, from 4 - 7 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Thursday, December 2, at 10:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton with Fr. Arthur J. LaBaff presiding. Burial will be at 1 PM in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium with US Navy military honors. Donations in Fred’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

