JCC revives plans for entrepreneurial center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year after Jefferson Community College scrapped plans for an entrepreneurial center in downtown Watertown, JCC is now reviving the project.

The college’s board of trustees will vote Wednesday on endorsing JCC’s plan to create an off-site entrepreneurship center in partnership with Neighbors of Watertown.

A year ago, JCC turned down $2.5 million it received through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. JCC President Dr. Ty Stone said the COVID-19 pandemic along with a drop in enrollment led the college to scratch its plans.

Now, JCC wants to use that DRI money to revive the entrepreneurship center.

So far, the location for the center has not been revealed.

