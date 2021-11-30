Advertisement

JCC revives plans for entrepreneurial center

Jefferson Community College
Jefferson Community College
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year after Jefferson Community College scrapped plans for an entrepreneurial center in downtown Watertown, JCC is now reviving the project.

The college’s board of trustees will vote Wednesday on endorsing JCC’s plan to create an off-site entrepreneurship center in partnership with Neighbors of Watertown.

A year ago, JCC turned down $2.5 million it received through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. JCC President Dr. Ty Stone said the COVID-19 pandemic along with a drop in enrollment led the college to scratch its plans.

Now, JCC wants to use that DRI money to revive the entrepreneurship center.

So far, the location for the center has not been revealed.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Dr. John Graham
SUNY Potsdam leader dies suddenly
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
2 new COVID deaths, 331 new infections reported in region.
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Nursing home
Area nursing homes would welcome NY National Guard help
Matt Castelli, who has won an early endorsement for congress from the St. Lawrence County...
SLC Dems back Castelli for congress