Kris Kringle Holiday Market at T.I. Winery this weekend

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Winery is hosting the Kris Kringle Holiday Market this weekend.

Marketing director David Winters talked about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for his interview.

The holiday market will be at the winery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.

There will be about 40 vendors, wine tasting, and gift baskets.

Learn more at thousandislandswinery.com. You can also call 315-482-9306.

