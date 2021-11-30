Kris Kringle Holiday Market at T.I. Winery this weekend
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Winery is hosting the Kris Kringle Holiday Market this weekend.
Marketing director David Winters talked about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for his interview.
The holiday market will be at the winery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.
There will be about 40 vendors, wine tasting, and gift baskets.
Learn more at thousandislandswinery.com. You can also call 315-482-9306.
