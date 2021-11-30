Advertisement

Lawrence W Costigan, 77, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Burial services for Lawrence W Costigan, age 77, of Ogdensburg, will be held at a later date. Mr. Costigan passed away on Sunday November 28, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse following a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Lawrence “Larry” Costigan was born on March 23, 1944 in Ogdensburg. He was the son of the late William A. and Eva M. (Spears) Costigan. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. He married Katherine O’Marah on February 2, 1963 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The marriage ended in divorce. Larry worked for Corning Inc and Hess Furniture Store and as a flooring installer for several local contractors. He was well known for his guitar skills, playing lead guitar in several popular local bands, spanning the 1960′s through the early 1980′s. Larry had a great sense of humor and a knack for telling jokes.

Larry is survived by his companion Frederica “Ricky” Tyo, his children; Jennifer Denoncourt and her husband Joe, Allen Costigan, and Andrew Costigan all of Ogdensburg. His grandchildren; Joey Denoncourt, Dr. Jessica Barr, Kaitlyn Costigan Porter, Christopher Costigan, and Kimberly Costigan survive him along with several great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters.

Donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com

