More snow on Tuesday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few light snow showers will be possible tonight as cloud clover increases.

Tuesday will start out cool with temperatures in the 20s and a few light snow showers. The best chance of snow Tuesday will come later in the day and into the overnight hours. We aren’t expecting much snow from this. Most will only see half and inches to two inches at the most. The Tug Hill could however pick up a quick 2 to 5 inches by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we will have a slight chance for a lingering snow shower or two in the morning before drying out by the afternoon. High will get into the mid to upper 30s before rain and maybe a mix of rain and snow moves into overnight into Thursday.

Thursday highs will climb into the 40s which means we will see just rain during the day. Winds will also be gusty Thursday with gust up to 35 MPH at times. A cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday which will cool us back down for the weekend.

Another system will move through Saturday which will bring another chance of snow showers with it.

We are still watching the start of next week for a storm system to impact the area. As to what extent like rain or snow we aren’t for sure just yet. However, all computer models are showing something, so it is worth mentioning and watching. For now I will keep a 60% of snow showers, but as mentioned this is a week out and could and will likely change.

