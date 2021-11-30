Advertisement

New coach for Thousand Islands volleyball

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League volleyball season got underway Monday night with three games.

Among the teams in action, Thousand Islands faced Beaver River on the road.

The Lady Vikings have a new coach this season: Jake LaClair.

Optimism is high for a successful season.

“We have a lot of new girls, it will be an exciting new season for us,” he said. “We’re excited that we are able to play a full season, able to play some different teams we weren’t able to play last year for that shortened season. So, we’re excited, I’m excited. We have a lot to learn, a lot to improve on, but I think we’ll be able to do it.”

“I think we’ll be a pretty good team,” player Sophia Ingerson said. “We’re improving on a lot of stuff still, but it’s going good so far

“I’m super optimistic,” Ava Kowalow said. “I think we’re really improving this year and we have a lot of good girls on the team, five seniors, I think, so it will be sad to see them go next year but I think we’re really working hard this year and it should be a good season.”

“We have a really good team, we’re starting to really improve,” Leah Ingerson said. “Our setting, our hitting – everything is really improving.”

Monday’s local scores

High school volleyball

South Lewis 3, Sandy Creek 1

Lowville 3, Carthage 1

Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0

Girls’ high school basketball

Madrid-Waddington 40, Malone 23

