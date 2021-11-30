Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh will be held in the springtime at St. John’s Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding. (Funeral Home)

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh will be held in the springtime at St. John’s Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding. Burial will be held in the Hale Cemetery, Norfolk. Patricia passed away on November 26, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Patricia is survived by her sister, Linda and John Newtown, Madrid and well as her in-laws and nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother James Perry and a sister Georgianna Newtown.

Born in Potsdam, NY on April 13, 1956 to the late LeRoy M. and Lulu M. Drew Perry, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and attended Canton ATC. She married Timothy P. Davis on August 26, 1978. Timothy later passed on August 14, 2015. Patricia worked as a secretary for the Della Automotive Group for 27 years until her retirement. In her free time, Pat enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hiking and camping. Memorial donations in Pat’s memory can be made to the New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach Inc., PO Box 142, Madrid, NY 13660 or to any local SPCA and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Patricia L. Davis.

