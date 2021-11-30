Advertisement

Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh will be held in...
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh will be held in the springtime at St. John’s Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding.(Funeral Home)

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh will be held in the springtime at St. John’s Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding.  Burial will be held in the Hale Cemetery, Norfolk.  Patricia passed away on November 26, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.  Patricia is survived by her sister, Linda and John Newtown, Madrid and well as her in-laws and nieces and nephews.  She was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother James Perry and a sister Georgianna Newtown.

Born in Potsdam, NY on April 13, 1956 to the late LeRoy M. and Lulu M. Drew Perry, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and attended Canton ATC.  She married Timothy P. Davis on August 26, 1978.  Timothy later passed on August 14, 2015.  Patricia worked as a secretary for the Della Automotive Group for 27 years until her retirement.  In her free time, Pat enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hiking and camping.  Memorial donations in Pat’s memory can be made to the New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach Inc., PO Box 142, Madrid, NY 13660 or to any local SPCA and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Patricia L. Davis.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mark T. LaVere, 60, of Pierrepont Manor, NY, died unexpectedly at his home, on November 28, 2021.
Mark T. LaVere, 60, of Pierrepont Manor
Candles
Christine M. Ames, 61, of Watertown
Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, age 58, of South Edwards, passed away on November 15, 2021 at home.
Debra “Debbie” M. Paro, 58, of South Edwards
Frederick D. LaClair, 91, Stone Mills passed away at his home Sunday evening, November 28,...
Frederick D. LaClair, 91, Stone Mills

Obituaries

Candles
Alice T. Lockhart, 90, of Chase Mills
Mr. Charles F. McGowan, age 88, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, November 28th at the...
Charles F. McGowan, 88, of Potsdam
wwny SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson, join SLU in bringing home students due to coronavirus
SUNY official now in charge at SUNY Potsdam
Scam alert
Beware of scammers posing as National Grid workers
Hospital bed
Many area hospitals are limited on hospital beds
Burial services for Lawrence W Costigan, age 77, of Ogdensburg, will be held at a later date....
Lawrence W Costigan, 77, of Ogdensburg