Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match is underway

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match.

Elaine Mathews was on 7 News This Morning to remind us about the annual fundraiser.

The match program runs through through Christmas Day. It began on Thanksgiving.

People can drop their cash or checks into the bucket they’ll find at every Stewart’s and the company will match customers’ donations dollar for dollar.

Now in its 35th season, the program has raised more than $35 million for local children’s charities.

Charities can apply to receive a share of the donations at stewartsshops.com. The deadline to apply is January 31.

