Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: predicting COVID deaths, childhood cancer cases & rotator cuff surgery failures

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Researchers say they’ve come up with a reliable way to determine which COVID-19 patients will most likely die from the disease.

Scientists in Montreal looked at hundreds of patients and found that the amount of viral RNA in the blood was directly associated with mortality.

Childhood cancer cases

A new study finds there were no decreases in new cancer diagnoses among children in Canada during the first nine months of the pandemic.

Research from other countries, including the United Kingdom, show a steep reduction in new cases, and studies from the United States suggest a drop as well.

Rotator cuff surgery failures

Engineers at Washington University in Saint Louis have developed scans that have uncovered new connections between rotator cuff tendons and their bony attachments.

Researchers say the discovery sheds new light on why rotator cuff surgery frequently fails.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Dr. John Graham
SUNY Potsdam leader dies suddenly
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
NY awards first round of vax scholarships for kids 5 to 11
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
193 new COVID cases, but no new deaths
Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month