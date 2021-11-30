Winter weather advisory tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Widespread snow will push off to the east today and most areas will just have mostly cloudy skies.

But others have a winter weather advisory.

The advisory is for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. It starts at 7 p.m. tonight and ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will mainly affect the Tug Hill.

Some places could see 3-5 inches of snow.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 30s. Overnight lows will be around 30.

We could see a few sprinkles Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday will have rain showers and highs in the upper 40s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s. There’s a small chance of snow on Saturday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

