Advertisement

Winter weather advisory tonight

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Widespread snow will push off to the east today and most areas will just have mostly cloudy skies.

But others have a winter weather advisory.

The advisory is for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. It starts at 7 p.m. tonight and ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will mainly affect the Tug Hill.

Some places could see 3-5 inches of snow.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 30s. Overnight lows will be around 30.

We could see a few sprinkles Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday will have rain showers and highs in the upper 40s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s. There’s a small chance of snow on Saturday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
Dr. John Graham
SUNY Potsdam leader dies suddenly
St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
WX
More snow on Tuesday
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
Partly sunny & around 30