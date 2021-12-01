Anita P. Willson, 72, of Massena

Anita P. Willson, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University of Vermont Medical Center, late Friday evening November 26, 2021. (Source: funeral home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anita P. Willson, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University of Vermont Medical Center, late Friday evening November 26, 2021.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. The family has chosen to hold a memorial service and celebration of life in the spring of 2022. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Phillips Memorial Home.

Anita was born on January 19th, 1949 in Berching, Germany to the late Robert and Stefania (Wisniowska) Pazdzio. She attended Massena Catholic Schools and graduated from Holy Family in 1967.

She continued her education at the Massena School of Business, and shortly thereafter began work at SUNY Potsdam. Anita retired in 2008 after 40 years of service in various secretarial positions.

She married the love of her life, Thomas J. Willson on April 20th, 1977 at Sacred Heart Church with the late Msgr. Rev. Floyd Brown officiating.

Anita’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her extended family. She also enjoyed maintaining her many friendships and was not shy in offering advice, encouragement, understanding and empathy. Anita was an avid golfer and member of the Massena County Club. She was also a tireless Gardner, finding much pride and enjoyment in the beauty her efforts added to her home.

Anita is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Thomas J. Willson of Massena, NY and their son, Trevor and wife Hannah of San Francisco, CA, grandchildren Roger C. and Easton A. Willson. Anita is also survived by her sister Rose and Jim Maier of Clinton, NY, Irene and Andy Jurasczek of Somerset, KY and Joan Lafave of Massena, NY along with several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society; 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry; 128 Main St. Massena, NY 13662.

Family and friends are encourage to share online condolence, photos and memories of Anita by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

