Arts All-Star: Catherine Phippen

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Photography has taught Catherine Phippen to see the beauty in things.

“Now that I look at something and see the composition of it and picture it as an image, it has changed my perspective on this real-life thing,” she said.

The Norwood-Norfolk senior is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says art helps people have some form of creative outlet.

“You don’t have to be really great at it,” she said. “Art is as deep as we make it and it doesn’t have to be the same for everybody.”

Watch the video to see some of her photography and to learn more about her.

