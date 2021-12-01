Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Catherine Phippen

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Photography has taught Catherine Phippen to see the beauty in things.

“Now that I look at something and see the composition of it and picture it as an image, it has changed my perspective on this real-life thing,” she said.

The Norwood-Norfolk senior is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says art helps people have some form of creative outlet.

“You don’t have to be really great at it,” she said. “Art is as deep as we make it and it doesn’t have to be the same for everybody.”

Watch the video to see some of her photography and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Wake Up Weather
Winter weather advisory tonight
Nursing home
Area nursing homes would welcome NY National Guard help

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Catherine Phippen
Chase Aubin
Academic All-Star: Chase Aubin
Chase Aubin
WWNY Academic All-Star: Chase Aubin
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Alexis Ridsdale