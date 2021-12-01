Advertisement

Barbara Jean Cronk, 94, of Rutland

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Barbara Jean Cronk of Rutland passed away at home Monday, November 29th. She was 94 years old.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Barbara Jean Cronk will be 1:00pm Friday, December 3rd at First Congregational Church, Rutland.

Burial will follow the service in Parish Road Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the service at the church beginning at 12:00pm.

Born in Utica September 8th, 1927, Barbara was a daughter of Jesse and Elizabeth (Bohling) Cole. She was educated locally and worked as a homemaker to her family.

She married Everett E. Cronk May 31, 1948 at the Brownville Methodist Church. Mr. Cronk passed away Friday, May 4, 2001.

Barbara enjoyed cooking, gardening, horseback riding, and snowmobiling. She was a member of the Rutland Congregational Church, and a former Daughters of Rebekah member. Barbara also volunteered for several years at Watertown’s Urban Mission.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence E. Cronk of Watertown; her grandchildren, Jeremy Cronk of Tylerville, Joshua and Jennifer Cronk of Watertown, Aaron Cronk of Dexter, Miranda Cronk of Lowville, Brandon Cronk of Watertown; her brother, Walter Cole of Pamelia; and her beloved dog, “Buddy”. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.

Besides her husband, Everett, she is predeceased by a son, Joel Cronk (2006); and two brothers, Brainard Cole, David Cole.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 -or- Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

