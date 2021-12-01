Braggin’ Rights: a 5-pointer, a walleye & a 12-pointer

(WWNY) - We start in St. Lawrence County. That’s where 13-year-old Bracelyn shot her first buck, a five-point. She bagged it on November 15.

In the next photo are Steve Turcotte of Clayton and his son, Matthew. Steve’s holding the big walleye he caught on the St. Lawrence River on November 21.

And in a photo we tried to show you last week, but had a little technical problem, Ed Countryman of Chaumont poses with the 12-point beauty he shot on Fort Drum on November 17.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can share it with us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

