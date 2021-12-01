Christine M. Ames, 61 of Watertown, NY passed away Monday November 29, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Ames, 61 of Watertown, NY passed away Monday November 29, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will be 12:00pm – 2:00pm Friday, December 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be held later at a date and time convenient to her family.

Born on November 6, 1960 Watertown, NY, daughter of Richard C. Ames and Barbara A. (Brown) Lockman (both deceased).

She was educated locally and graduated from Muskogee High School, Oklahoma.

Christine was currently employed by Coughlin Printing, Watertown n N.Y. as a typesetter.

She enjoyed listening to music and loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking her mom’s favorite Italian family recipes. She also enjoyed playing cards, knitting, and the computer game “Bejeweled”. Christine’s energetic voice and laughter could fill a room. She was kind and friendly to everyone she met.

Among her survivors are her loving twin daughters, Cecelia Marshall of Vermont, Yvette Ostrom of Watertown; and her grandchildren, Alie, Mia, Aiden, Emma, Hannah, Carter. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Richard S. and Valeria Ames of Florida., Terri and Michael Belden of Watertown, Timothy and Brenda Ames of North Carolina, Jeffrey and Sharon Ames of Virginia, Laura and Lonnie Cook of North Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She will be sadly and forever missed by all that loved her.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Park Conservancy in memory of her grandparents Kenneth and Cecelia (Castro) Brown.

Funeral arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at reedbenoit.com.

