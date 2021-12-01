David J. Hodkinson, 83, of Watertown

David J. Hodkinson, 83, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David J. Hodkinson, 83, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, NY where he had been a resident for two months.

He is survived by his wife Jane; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Anne, Brantingham; a daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Gary Parker, Brownville; a granddaughter Emily (James) Baker and their son Eli, Valdosta, GA; a grandson Riley and his fiancé (Caitlin Oakleaf), Oklahoma City, OK; Benjamin (Amber) Parker and their children Jeffery and Bonnie Mae of Cato,; Matthew (Theresa) and their daughter Madison, Watertown; four furry granddaughters (Fanny, Ellie, Marley and little JoJo); and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert, two sisters Florence Andre’ and Sally Hoffman and a nephew Stephen Hodkinson.

David was born in Watertown, March 10, 1938, a son to Joseph and Madeline Guyette Hodkinson. He was a 1957 graduate of Watertown High School. He joined the US Army in 1957, serving in the Army and Navy Reserves for a total of 17 years.

Mr. Hodkinson was employed at the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet for over 40 years, retiring in 1998 as foreman in the coating department.

He married Jane Ashwood May 22nd, 1965, at Holy Family Church with Rev. Pendergast officiating. David and Jane resided on Iroquois Avenue, Watertown for fifty-four years.

Mr. Hodkinson was a member of Holy Family Church, the Watertown Elks Lodge, the Watertown American Legion Post 61, and Brownville American Legion, the St. Regis Rod and Gun Club and Watertown Sportsman Club. David was an avid skier and raced cars in his younger years.

David was also known for his love of the Adirondacks, in which he built three camps and enjoyed hunting, canoeing, four wheeling and spending time with his family and friends.

David had a smile that would light up a room, sense of humor and an infectious laugh, as well as a heart of gold. He always found comfort in his final months relaxing at their house on the front porch visiting with the neighbor’s, laughing, and sharing stories. In the last couple of years, the neighbors called him the “Mayor of Iroquois Avenue”.

In lieu of flowers, please considering donating to the Victims Assistance Center, 418 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601. The agency provides free services to all victims of crime in our community. David was a kind man who always held those suffering close to his heart.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a date and time to be announced. Burial for the convenience of the family will be in Sandford Corners Cemetery, Calcium.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

