Decision 4 years ago pays off for Iliana Smith

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four years ago, a young hockey player and her family made a decision for her to leave her local high school and attend Northwood Prep in Lake Placid.

Four years later, this now-17-year-old is moving on to a Division I hockey program.

Iliana Smith is her name, hockey is her game. This talented defenseman recently signed a letter of intent to play Division I college hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

She feels her choice of college is a great fit.

Iliana has been at Northwood for four years. She made sacrifices, including having to leave friends behind, but in looking back she wouldn’t change a thing.

Now she has a chance to play Division I hockey. The rest of the Smith family is proud of her dedication and accomplishments in pursuing her dream.

Besides her family, Iliana has other people who have helped her reach her goal.

Iliana Smith, making sacrifices that have resulted in a Division I scholarship.

