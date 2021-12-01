Elma D. Hershey, 103, Carthage & Watertown

Elma D. Hershey, 103, formerly of State Route 126, Carthage and Watertown, passed away Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021, at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility, (Source: funeral home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Elma D. Hershey, 103, wife of the late Harry D. Hershey, Retired Store Manager of the former F.W. Woolworth Store in Watertown, formerly of State Route 126, Carthage and Branard Street, Watertown, passed away Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021, at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility, where she has resided for several years.

She is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Jolan and Alexander Shimkonis of Watertown; Helen Wagar of Queensbury; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and John David and three sisters, Mary Szarka, Gladys Magdesy, and Irene David.

Mrs. Hershey was born on October 8, 1918 in Premier, West Virginia, a daughter of the late John and Julia Emru David. She married Harry Hershey on Monday, May 21, 1962.

Mrs. Hershey was a cosmetician, doing electrolysis and nails at the Smart Set Beauty shop in the Woolworth building. Mr. Hershey passed away in June, 1980 at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital, Watertown.

She enjoyed traveling and fishing. Elma also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Mrs. Hershey will be buried beside her husband at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, NY, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.