Faye E. (Pharoah) Foster, 75, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Faye E. (Pharoah) Foster, 75, passed away on Sunday November 28, 2021, at the Gouverneur Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and in keeping with her family’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Faye’s burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Canton and Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring.

Faye was born in Potsdam on July 14, 1946, to the late Velourse A. and Evelyn R. (Besio) Pharoah Sr. and graduated from Potsdam High School. On August 12, 1966, she married Leonard J. Foster and for several years they owned and operated their business, ‘Not Just RVs’, located on Rt. 11, right outside of Potsdam. Leonard passed away earlier this year on July 15.

Faye enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and she held a special place in her heart for k-9 companions, especially her poodle, Journey.

She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Ramsdell and her husband Craig; stepson, William Foster and his wife Sandy; grandchildren, Thomas Ramsdell and companion Effie Kyriakopoulos, Shannon Harper and husband Peyton, Hunter Ramsdell and wife Carrie, Bradley Foster and wife Debbie, Andrew Foster, Heather Barrigar and husband Aaron; several great – grandchildren; brothers, Nelson and Marilyn Pharoah, Irving Pharoah, Kenneth Pharoah; sister, Gail and Robert Aldous; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A brother, Velourse Jr., sister, Theresa M. Pharoah, and sisters-in-law, Sandy Pharoah and Cora Pharoah predecease her. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com

