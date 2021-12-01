Firefighters pay tribute as one of their own is laid to rest

TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County firefighter who pledged half his life to the fire service was laid to rest Wednesday after passing away from COVID complications last month. Steven Garceau leaves behind a powerful legacy.

“He was a great friend, a brother in the fire service and he is just an all around great person,” said Theresa Fire Chief Timothy Karg.

That’s how he described the relationship he had with Garceau, his second assistant chief, who died in November at the age of 36.

“Steve just had just an unlimited amount of dedication to fire service, always constantly wanting to train, better himself, better his fellow firefighters,” said Karg.

Garceau spent close to 20 years volunteering, serving as chief of the Redwood Fire Department, then joining the Theresa department.

His dedication was honored by departments from across the region Wednesday.

“It says to the family that all of the local departments are behind him and it’s a very unfortunate situation and when a firefighter dies, everyone grieves,” said Bruce Reome, Jefferson County deputy fire coordinator.

Karg says Garceau was the one everyone went to for help and they say he was always willing to lend a hand; his kindness and selflessness will be remembered.

“I hope everyone can carry that on in his honor as we continue to serve in the fire service each and every day,” said Karg.

Following the funeral, a firefighter’s procession led the way to Omar Cemetery, where Garceau was laid to rest and a last call echoed from emergency radios across the county.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.