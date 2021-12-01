Glenfield man succumbs to ATV crash injuries

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department confirms a 26-year-old Glenfield man, who was hurt in an October ATV crash, has died from his injuries.

Joshua Streeter passed away last Tuesday at Albany Medical Center, according to his obituary.

Streeter was injured in an ATV crash shortly before midnight on October 7 on the New York Central Railroad Bed, which is part of the county’s ATV trail system.

The sheriff’s department said 43-year-old Walter Eagan of Glenfield was operating the ATV when he struck a tree limb that had fallen on the trail. Both Eagan and his passenger, Joshua Streeter, were thrown from the vehicle.

Immediately after the crash, both men were taken to Lewis County General Hospital, and Streeter was then transferred to Syracuse.

The investigation into the crash continues.

