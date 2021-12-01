Advertisement

Glenfield man succumbs to ATV crash injuries

ATV Accident
ATV Accident(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department confirms a 26-year-old Glenfield man, who was hurt in an October ATV crash, has died from his injuries.

Joshua Streeter passed away last Tuesday at Albany Medical Center, according to his obituary.

Streeter was injured in an ATV crash shortly before midnight on October 7 on the New York Central Railroad Bed, which is part of the county’s ATV trail system.

The sheriff’s department said 43-year-old Walter Eagan of Glenfield was operating the ATV when he struck a tree limb that had fallen on the trail. Both Eagan and his passenger, Joshua Streeter, were thrown from the vehicle.

Immediately after the crash, both men were taken to Lewis County General Hospital, and Streeter was then transferred to Syracuse.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
Patients of the Harrisville Health Center are upset the town of Diana board is switching who...
Meeting grows heated over Harrisville Health Center
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Wake Up Weather
Winter weather advisory tonight

Latest News

Site of former paper mill in Deferiet
Old Deferiet paper mill land could be new home for solar panels
New York Army National Guard soldiers demonstrate the proper way to retire American flags
Students learn proper way to retire American flags
Toys for Tots
Help Toys for Tots give kids a Merry Christmas
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots: live at noon