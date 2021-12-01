Harold James Murphy, 73, formerly of Waddington

Harold James Murphy, 73, of Bath, New York and formerly of Waddington and Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania from complications of Covid-19. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Harold James Murphy, 73, of Bath, New York and formerly of Waddington and Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania from complications of Covid-19.

Harold was born on September 5, 1948 in Massena, the son of the late Charles E. and Barbara A. (Levine) Murphy. He attended school in both Massena and Madrid-Waddington Central. In 1969, he married Kathleen E. Griffin in Massena, the marriage later ended in divorce.

Harold worked several jobs in the area and in 1974, attended and graduated from National Tractor School in Liverpool, New York, obtaining his Class A CDL license. Harold drove tractor trailer, first in Florida and then throughout the 48 states. In 1996, he relocated to Wyoming, where he was an employee of the US Forest Service as a campground host until his retirement. After retirement, he moved back to Bath in the Southern Tier. Harold found great love in the outdoors with hunting and fishing being some of his greatest pastimes.

Harold is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Amy Murphy of West Potsdam; his grandson, Ryan Greene-Murphy of Potsdam; his step grandchildren, Corey and Brooke Dashno; a step great-grandson, Hunter; his sisters, Janie Cummings of Syracuse and Kelly Kilby of Landson, South Carolina; three nieces, 3 nephews, and many cousins and friends.

Calling hours and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

