Help Toys for Tots give kids a Merry Christmas

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Toys for Tots campaign is underway. Local donations are crucial so every kid can have a happy holiday.

Kris Hudson was live during 7 News At Noon from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown, one of the toy drop-off locations.

You can see his report in the video above.

Jefferson County Toys for Tots has helped 290 kids so far this year.

Coordinator Michelle Tinsley says they hope to help 2,500 kids by the time the campaign’s over.

You can find out more on the Toys for Tots website. There are 60 places in the county to drop off toys. You can also donate money on the website.

The campaign ends on December 12.

