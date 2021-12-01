Highlights & scores: high school hoops action

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The high school winter sports season is getting underway with plenty of action on the docket Tuesday night.

Immaculate Heart hosted South Jefferson in boys’ hoops.

Curtis Staie on the follow for the Spartans.

Evan Widrick takes it to the hoop with the left hand.

Jayden Defaite connects for the Cavaliers.

Curtis Staie gets a friendly rim as he connects from beyond the arc.

South Jefferson beats IHC 61-41.

In the John Dinneen Tournament, it was host Madrid-Waddington vs. Colton-Pierrepont.

Jackets’ guard Tristen Cuthbert to Drew Harmer who spots up for 2.

Cuthburt then back-doors Colby Beldock for 2 more. Jackets by 7.

Harlee Besio cleans up the boards for the bucket.

Troy Peck buries the perimeter feed for 3.

Mike Schwartfigure cuts inside and gets the 2-plus-1.

Jake Morgan spots up for the mid-post basket.

Besio steps back and splashes the 3, cutting the Jackets’ lead to 4.

Off the steal, Cuthbert to Harmer, converting the fast break.

Madrid-Waddington outlasts Colton-Pierrepont 44-40.

It was Lisbon vs. Edwards-Knox in the other semifinal

The Cougars strike first when Tyler Scott finds Mason White for the trifecta. 3-0 E-K.

Lisbon’s Cooper Rutherford to Storm Walker on the fast break. Now it’s 3-2.

Noah Martin gives the Knights the lead on the put-back.

Connor Flack drains the step-back 3-pointer.

E-K’s Andrew Franklin to White on the giveback, cutting Lisbon’s lead to 10-6.

Rutherford spots Flack coming in the back door.

Rutherford airmails Walker for 2 more.

Lisbon goes on to defeat Edwards-Knox 55-39.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school volleyball

South Jefferson 61, Immaculate Heart 41

Sackets Harbor 55, Copenhagen 24

Lyme, Belleville Henderson – postponed

South Lewis wins over Thousand Islands

Potsdam 53, Parishville-Hopkinton 19

John Dineen boys’ basketball tournament

Madrid-Waddington 44, Colton-Pierrepont 40

Lisbon 55, Edwards-Knox 39

Girls’ high school basketball

Thousand Islands 52, South Lewis 28

General Brown 69, Lowville 21

South Jefferson 59, Immaculate Heart 39

Colton-Pierrepont 46, Salmon River 19

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Potsdam 84, Plattsburgh 80

Middlebury 79, SUNY Canton 60

Tompkins-Cortland 79, Jefferson 75

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Potsdam 67, SUNY Plattsburgh 63

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 113, Carthage 57

South Jefferson 108, Indian River 51

Lowville 107, Indian River 45

Lowville 86, South Jefferson 79

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, General Brown 0

High school wrestling

Indian River 54, Beaver River 12

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 6, Lake Placid 1

