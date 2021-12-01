Highlights & scores: high school hoops action
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The high school winter sports season is getting underway with plenty of action on the docket Tuesday night.
Immaculate Heart hosted South Jefferson in boys’ hoops.
Curtis Staie on the follow for the Spartans.
Evan Widrick takes it to the hoop with the left hand.
Jayden Defaite connects for the Cavaliers.
Curtis Staie gets a friendly rim as he connects from beyond the arc.
South Jefferson beats IHC 61-41.
In the John Dinneen Tournament, it was host Madrid-Waddington vs. Colton-Pierrepont.
Jackets’ guard Tristen Cuthbert to Drew Harmer who spots up for 2.
Cuthburt then back-doors Colby Beldock for 2 more. Jackets by 7.
Harlee Besio cleans up the boards for the bucket.
Troy Peck buries the perimeter feed for 3.
Mike Schwartfigure cuts inside and gets the 2-plus-1.
Jake Morgan spots up for the mid-post basket.
Besio steps back and splashes the 3, cutting the Jackets’ lead to 4.
Off the steal, Cuthbert to Harmer, converting the fast break.
Madrid-Waddington outlasts Colton-Pierrepont 44-40.
It was Lisbon vs. Edwards-Knox in the other semifinal
The Cougars strike first when Tyler Scott finds Mason White for the trifecta. 3-0 E-K.
Lisbon’s Cooper Rutherford to Storm Walker on the fast break. Now it’s 3-2.
Noah Martin gives the Knights the lead on the put-back.
Connor Flack drains the step-back 3-pointer.
E-K’s Andrew Franklin to White on the giveback, cutting Lisbon’s lead to 10-6.
Rutherford spots Flack coming in the back door.
Rutherford airmails Walker for 2 more.
Lisbon goes on to defeat Edwards-Knox 55-39.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school volleyball
South Jefferson 61, Immaculate Heart 41
Sackets Harbor 55, Copenhagen 24
Lyme, Belleville Henderson – postponed
South Lewis wins over Thousand Islands
Potsdam 53, Parishville-Hopkinton 19
John Dineen boys’ basketball tournament
Madrid-Waddington 44, Colton-Pierrepont 40
Lisbon 55, Edwards-Knox 39
Girls’ high school basketball
Thousand Islands 52, South Lewis 28
General Brown 69, Lowville 21
South Jefferson 59, Immaculate Heart 39
Colton-Pierrepont 46, Salmon River 19
Men’s college basketball
SUNY Potsdam 84, Plattsburgh 80
Middlebury 79, SUNY Canton 60
Tompkins-Cortland 79, Jefferson 75
Women’s college basketball
SUNY Potsdam 67, SUNY Plattsburgh 63
Boys’ high school swimming
Watertown 113, Carthage 57
South Jefferson 108, Indian River 51
Lowville 107, Indian River 45
Lowville 86, South Jefferson 79
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, General Brown 0
High school wrestling
Indian River 54, Beaver River 12
Girls’ high school hockey
Potsdam 6, Lake Placid 1
