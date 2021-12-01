Jacob R. Cleary, 18, of Watertown

Jacob passed away on November 27th, 2021 at the age of 18. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jacob passed away on November 27th, 2021 at the age of 18. Jacob was born in Watertown, NY on May 5, 2003.

Jake enjoyed playing basketball and soccer in his younger years and had a smile and laugh that could light up a room. He went on to gain an interest in clothing and shoes, he started his own little mini empire and was destined for greatness but that was all cut short on the first winter storm we endured.

Jacob touched a lot of lives and built connections with everyone he chose to include in his life. He loved hard and he lived life in the fast lane taking risks and living life to the fullest. He always was first person to pay it forward or ahead in line at the store. If you got the pleasure of meeting him, then most know the true person he was. He liked Louis Vuitton, Supreme, Nike Shoes, he loved music the artist Juice WRLD, which was his inspiration to become a hobby rapper for fun.

Jacob would want people reading this whether they knew him or not to know nothings more important than making memories and connections in life.

Jacob leaves behind a long list of people that will forever look for him to be there including his parents, four siblings, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles, cousins, pets and too many friends to name.

To all his True friends, he knows and we know who you are and were. Thank you to all that came and showed respect and generosity to our family. He’s at peace now and will be forever young.

Donations can be made to Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville NY or simply honor him by paying it forward the next time you’re in line.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with burial in the family cemetery, Russell, to follow. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Jacob R. Cleary are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

