Advertisement

JCC’s plans generate excitement in downtown Watertown

Downtown Watertown
Downtown Watertown(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s addition to downtown Watertown is creating excitement. JCC announced Wednesday that it plans to collaborate with Neighbors of Watertown to restore buildings at 124 - 136 Franklin Street and develop a facility dedicated to entrepreneurship education and training.

“Just the perception of more people down here adds to the vibrancy of your downtown,” said Don Rutherford, CEO, Watertown Local Development Corporation.

Rutherford works in the heart of downtown and he’s glad JCC is renewing its plan to bring its project to the area.

Downtown Business Association President Joseph Wessner shares that feeling.

“It gives our merchants yet another group of people to market to that don’t have to walk far to get to their place,” he said.

Town Barber is one such shop - just down the block from the space JCC plans to take over. Owner Devon Burton says it’s a chance to get more people in his chairs.

“It’s good for business. More traffic, the more they get to see us, we get more work,” he said.

New faces downtown is a plus, but Wessner is also happy a historic building will stay standing.

“We have a lot of character in downtown and every building right now is important,” he said.

Empire Square owner Vonnette Montieth is also excited about the potential for more business, but wishes the building once known as the strand could have been used for it’s original purpose.

“I would love to have more foot traffic. I love college kids, but I would love The Strand to be a music venue, an art venue, a theater venue,” she said.

Rutherford says to build up Watertown’s downtown area, it’s one piece at a time. Wessner agrees and says any step that brings new people to the area during the day, like JCC’s project is expected to do, is amazing for downtown.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Patients of the Harrisville Health Center are upset the town of Diana board is switching who...
Meeting grows heated over Harrisville Health Center
Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Wake Up Weather
Winter weather advisory tonight

Latest News

Matt Putorti, Democratic candidate for congress, in Watertown Wednesday.
Could Dems win north country seat in congress? This candidate thinks so.
The former Club Rio building and others on Franklin Street
JCC moving forward with plans for downtown Watertown facility
"Care A Latte"
Watertown business selling latte to benefit hospice
Samaritan Keep Home
Samaritan Keep Home asked state for help during ‘COVID crisis,’ never got it