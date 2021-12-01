Julia L. Beers, 96, Watertown & Akwesasne

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Julia L. Beers, 96, formerly of Centennial Apartments and Akwesasne passed away, November 30, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Friends may call Tuesday 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 100 N. Main St., Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Regis Catholic Church with burial following in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear when completed.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.