Katherine A. Ball, 84, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Katherine A. Ball will be 6:00pm Friday, December 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery at a date and time convenient to her family. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 4:00pm.

Katherine passed away Monday, November 29th at home where she was surrounded by her family & under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 84 years old.

Born in Watertown December 8th, 1936, Katherine was a daughter to Mose and Emma Jane (Warren) Sawyer. She was educated locally and worked as a cashier at several local businesses including Gibson’s Laundry, Century, Woolworth’s, and Faye’s Drugs.

Katherine enjoyed baking, spending time with her family, reading, and Hallmark movies. She was a member of State Street’s Salvation Army Church.

Katherine is survived by her children, Charles Ball, Jr. of Watertown, Lisa and Mark Safford of Watertown; her grandchildren, Leigh (Jason) Badalato of Watertown, Austin Ball of New York, Denyall Ball of Watertown, Steven Safford of Watertown, Drew Safford of Watertown, Marisa (Richard) Smitherman of Fort Drum; her great-grandchildren, JayJay Badalato, Chloe Badalato; and her siblings, Lucille Thurow of Nevada, Beverly LaForty of Florida, Gerald Sawyer of Lisbon. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Besides her parents Katherine is predeceased by two siblings, Charles Sawyer & Dorothy Patenaude.

Donations may be made in her name to the Salvation Army, 723 State Street, Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

