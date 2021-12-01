Lisa M. Orosz, 52, of Chase Mills

Lisa M. Orosz, age 52, of Chase Mills, NY, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, with her daughters by her side. (Source: funeral home)

There will be no public calling hours. The family would like to invite family and friends to join them for a Celebration of Life at the VFW, 101 West Hatfield Street, Massena, NY, on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Massena.

Lisa was born on September 3, 1969, at Massena Memorial Hospital to Terry L and Brenda M. LaDue Despaw. She graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central High School in 1987. Lisa married her Marine sweetheart, Kip M. Orosz, in 1993. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Lauren and Blake.

Lisa worked at the Town of Louisville, NY, as their tax collector. Lisa enjoyed spending her summers at her home on Wilson Hill Island with Kip and the girls. Her girls were her greatest accomplishment, she was extremely proud of them. Her life was filled with attending their sporting events throughout the years. If you did not see Lisa at the town building, then she was on the side lines practically running the track with Lauren or shooting a puck in the net from the stands with Blake.

She enjoyed her job for Louisville; the people were a second family, and she liked the challenge of working with the taxes and water bills. At other times she was very busy shooting a frisbee for her sidekick, Toby, her jack Russell terrier.

During her illness with ALS this last year, her daughters, her sister, and Toby were her constant companions and caregivers.

Lisa is survived by two daughters, Lauren Smalling and her husband, Scott, of Colton, NY and Blake Orosz of Chase Mills, NY and her step granddaughter, Sophia Smalling. Lisa was eagerly awaiting the impending birth of her identical twin granddaughters.

She is also survived by her parents, Terry Despaw and his wife, Naomi, and Brenda LaDue Purves; her sister, Lori Despaw Grenier; her brother, Mathew Despaw and his wife, Kristie, and her nieces and nephews, Emma and Dan Davis, and Tristan and Braylee Despaw.

Lisa’s extended family includes her mother-in-law, Martha Orosz, and six sisters-in-law and their families. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lisa is preceded in death by her husband, Kip M. Orosz on November 15, 2019; her paternal grandparents, Howard and Margaret Despaw, and her maternal grandparents Alexander LaDue and Mildred LaDue LaVine.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sandy’s Steps to Edge Out ALS, 267 State Highway 37C, Massena, NY 13662. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

