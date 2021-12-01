Loretta Elizabeth Schneider, 93, of Watertown

Loretta Elizabeth Schneider, 93, died peacefully Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Elizabeth Schneider, 93, died peacefully Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY where she has been a resident for several years.

She was born on September 27, 1928 to Thomas J. & Naomie E. Putman Kelley in New Bremen, New York.

She attended Beaver River School. A marriage to James Zecher ended in divorce and she later married Lester J. Schneider on August 4, 1978 in Watertown. Mr. Schneider died on January 14, 2009. She was employed by P&C as a cashier and retired in 1978.

She is survived by several children; Judy (Earl) Scoville, Copenhagen; Donna & the late Terry Getman, Carthage; James (Kathy) Zecher, Beaver Falls, and several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

There will be a private memorial service for the family. Burial will take place at a later date in Brookside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street. Carthage New York 13619. Condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

