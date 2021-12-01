Advertisement

Loretta Elizabeth Schneider, 93, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Loretta Elizabeth Schneider, 93, died peacefully Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021 at the...
Loretta Elizabeth Schneider, 93, died peacefully Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.(Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Elizabeth Schneider, 93, died peacefully Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY where she has been a resident for several years. 

She was born on September 27, 1928 to Thomas J. & Naomie E. Putman Kelley in New Bremen, New York.

She attended Beaver River School. A marriage to James Zecher ended in divorce and she later married Lester J. Schneider on August 4, 1978 in Watertown. Mr. Schneider died on January 14, 2009. She was employed by P&C as a cashier and retired in 1978.

She is survived by several children; Judy (Earl) Scoville, Copenhagen; Donna & the late Terry Getman, Carthage; James (Kathy) Zecher, Beaver Falls, and several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

There will be a private memorial service for the family.  Burial will take place at a later date in Brookside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street. Carthage New York 13619. Condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
David J. Hodkinson, 83, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at the Sunset...
David J. Hodkinson, 83, of Watertown
Toys for Tots
Help Toys for Tots give kids a Merry Christmas
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots: live at noon

Obituaries

Morning Checkup: CMN's Direct Family Assistance
Morning Checkup: CMN’s Direct Family Assistance
Anita P. Willson, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University...
Anita P. Willson, 72, of Massena
Evan Widrick scores for South Jefferson in a boys' hoops contest against Immaculate Heart.
Highlights & scores: high school hoops action
Richard “Dick” Brock 76, Watertown passed away Saturday, November 27,2021, at Samaritan Medical...
Richard Brock, 76, of Watertown
Arts All-Star: Catherine Phippen
Iliana Smith
Decision 4 years ago pays off for Iliana Smith