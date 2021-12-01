Lorrie M. Isaman, 56, of Massena

Lorrie M. Isaman, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at her family home on Tuesday November 23, 2021. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lorrie M. Isaman, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at her family home on Tuesday November 23, 2021. Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on December 3, 2021 from 4:00 PM until time of services at 7:00 PM with Mother Sonya Boyce officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Richmond Center Cemetery.

Lorrie was born to the late Arland and Dolores (Nalewalski) Isaman in Canandaigua, NY on January 18, 1965. Lorrie graduated from Honeoye Central High School in 1983. After graduation she traveled to Brazil as a Rotary exchange student. Upon her return, she continued her education first at Community College of the Finger Lakes and then at SUNY Potsdam obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology. With her education and the care for others, Lorrie pursued a career in the health care field. She had worked for NYSARC for the past 31 years as a Residential Service Coordinator. Lorrie enjoyed playing softball in her younger years and was an avid bowler. Lorrie loved to sun bathe and an enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers playing cards and loved board games. She was an advocate for the Special Olympics and volunteered for numerous years.

Lorrie is survived by her loving wife of 10 years, Pamela Belile, a sister Linda and husband Steven Meier of Skaneateles, NY, and a nephew Nolan Meier. She was predeceased by her older brother Phillip Iasamn, and is survived by a sister in-law Robin Isaman of Potsdam, NY and nephew Alton Isaman of Potsdam, NY. Lo0rrie was a full time servant to her four cats and her dog “Hobo”.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Special Olympics; 94 New Karner Road, Suite 208, Albany, NY 12203 or Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, NY 13662.

