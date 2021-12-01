Margery E. “Marge” McCarthy, 93, of Canton

Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 30, 2021
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margery E. “Marge” McCarthy, 93, of Prospect Street, Canton died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 3rd  from 3:00 to 6:00 PM and her funeral will be Saturday, December 4th at 10:00 AM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton with Rev. Brett Johnson officiating.  Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.

Marge was born November 17, 1928 in New Berlin, NY and was a daughter of the late Philip M, Sr. and Alma N. (Wells) McCarthy.   She graduated Canton High School in 1946 and married Malcolm E. Maine on July 29, 1949 at the home of her parents with Rev. Walter Dobie as celebrant.  Malcolm passed in May 1982.

Marge retired as a Mortgage Loan Officer for Chase Lincoln Bank in 1986.  She most recently worked at Coakley’s, a job she enjoyed very much.

Surviving are a son David Arthur (Mary) Maine of OH; two daughters Martha Ellen Maine and Jennifer Lynn Maine both of Canton; two sisters Lois Condlin of NC and Carol Ann Johnson of Canton; and two grandchildren Zachary D.  and Jessica L. Maine of Stanley, WI.

She was predeceased by a brother Philip M. McCarthy, Jr.

Marge was a member of Canton United Methodist Church, a charter member of Canton Area ZONTA Club and a past member and director of Canton Chamber of Commerce.

During Easter time Marge could be seen driving her car around Canton with a large stuffed Bunny named “Bunrab” out of the sunroof.  She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, SODUKO, watching TV, going out for breakfast, as well as, taking car rides around the village.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

