Mary Madeline Lazore, 81, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Madeline Lazore, 81, of 81 Phillip Hopps Memorial Road, Cornwall Island, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021 at Iakhihsohtha Lodge.

Mary was born on March 19, 1940 on St. Regis Island, the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Beauvais) Lazore. She attended schools on the reservation and later earned her GED.

Mary was a laundry worker throughout her life, first working at Coyne in Syracuse before working at the Syne Elders Home and the Cornwall Island Elders Home. She was a communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and greatly enjoyed fabrics, sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, watching movies, and reading were just some of her hobbies.

Mary is survived by her children, Joseph Lazore of Akwesasne and Kateri Lazore of Cornwall; her grandchildren, Rachael, Lilly, Kaitlyn, and Amanda; her great grandchildren, Dakota, Logan, Howie, Luna, and Lila; her sister, Christie Roundpoint of Akwesasne; her best friend, Janet Herne of Akwesasne; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Maureen Lazore; her sister, Cecilia Square; and brothers, Joe, Gabriel, and Isaac Lazore.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-9:00 PM and Thursday 9-11:00 AM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in the spring in Kateri Cemetery.

