A mild start to December

By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Any precipitation this morning will move east and fizzle out.

That will leave us with mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain or snow. It will be mild with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures stay in the 30s overnight and could start rising toward morning.

Thursday will be a rainy day. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

It will be seasonably cold again by Friday. It will be partly sunny with a very slight chance of snow. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of snow both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation Monday and snow on Tuesday. It will be 40 on Monday and 35 on Tuesday.

