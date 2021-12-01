REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Miranda J. Savage, 43, formerly of Redwood, NY, passed away, Monday evening, November 29, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on August 31, 1978 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Alton W. and Diane B. Ayen Savage and a graduate of Alexandria Bay Central School.

A marriage to Frank Traufler ended in divorce.

Miranda most recently worked in the Deli at Walmart, Evans Mills, NY. She also worked as a cook at the James Street Station, Alexandria Bay, NY and she was a certified nursing assistant at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, for a time.

She enjoyed coloring, arts, crafts and taking an afternoon nap.

Survivors include a son, Clayton T. Traufler, Redwood, NY; her father, Alton W. Savage, CO; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Rick and Lana Savage, CO, and Jeffrey and Candy Savage, Alexandria Bay, NY; godmother and aunt, Joyce Manning, Redwood, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her former husband, Frank Traufler, her mother, Diane B. Savage, paternal grandparents, Charles “Harvey” and Viola Dunn Savage, maternal grandparents, Donald and Elizabeth Hunter Ayen, all passed away previously.

A Celebration of Miranda’s Life will be held in the spring of 2022 and burial of the cremains will be in Redwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Alley Cat Rescue, 50 High Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

