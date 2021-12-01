Morning Checkup: CMN’s Direct Family Assistance

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Children’s Miracle Network can help if your child is having a medical crisis.

Samaritan’s Bonnie Eppolito talked about CMN’s Direct Family Assistance program during the Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The program helps families pay for special care their kids can only receive out of the area.

You can call 315-785-4584 or email cmninfo@shsny.com to find out more.

